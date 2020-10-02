Claude Marsal Has Officially Launched A New VIP Rewards Program
Claude Marsal has officially launched a new VIP rewards program to reward its valuable customers. The program is free to sign up.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claude Marsal has officially launched a new VIP rewards program to reward its valuable customers. The program is free to sign up for and is available to everyone.
Claude Marsal VIP Rewards members will get access to exclusive rewards and perks.
Earn points by completing the following actions:
Signup: 100 Points
Like on Facebook: 25 Points
Follow on Twitter: 25 Points
Follow on Instagram: 25 Points
Celebrate a birthday: 25 Points
Place an order: 1 VIP Reward for every $1 spent.
Upon sign up, customers will receive a 10% coupon for their purchase and a $150 coupon for their next purchase (coupons exclude Edition Noir and Maximals perfumes). Members will be able to redeem a free perfume (Value: $250) for every 500 points earned. Earnings can only be redeemed on Claude Marsal’s website (www.claudemarsal.com) and are redeemable for all Claude Marsal perfumes.
Refer a friend! Get $25 off (valid only on purchases of $80 or more) when you refer a friend, and they successfully sign up to be a member. Once a member, they will also receive $25 off (valid on a purchase of $80 or more). Note - the $25 credit is only if the friend successfully signs up to become a member; referral alone is not enough.
VIP Rewards members will be able to manage their account at www.claudemarsal.com. Members will be able to see the points they’ve accumulated, check out the latest exclusive rewards, and unlock perks.
Join the VIP rewards program at http://www.claudemarsal.com to start earning and saving. Follow us on social media for more exclusive information and deals.
About Claude Marsal
For Claude Marsal, creating a perfume is like composing music. Musicians combine three notes to create a beautiful harmony – the same is true with perfumes. Claude Marsal combines exquisite, elegant, intricate, and aromatic scents to create an allure that is impossible to resist.
