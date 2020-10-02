Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Simplicity Esports Receives League of Legends Franchise From Riot Games

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced by Riot Games, the publisher of League of Legends, Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) has been notified it has been approved to purchase a League of Legends franchise in the CBLoL. There will be more details in the coming days.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

