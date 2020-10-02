Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Size, Key Players, Latest Trends, Regional Insights & Global Industry Dynamics By 2027
Technological advancements in infusion pumps are expected to create lucrative opportunities for key market players.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intravenous infusion pump is a medical device used to infuse medications or nutrients into a patients circulatory system. These are commonly found in a medical setting as they are widely used in transferring medications in accurate dosages. Key factors that drive the market are increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growth in adoption of portable infusion pumps to reduce hospital expenditure also is expected to supplement the growth. However, patient safety risks and medication errors related to infusion pumps may restrict this growth. Moreover, technological advancements in infusion pumps are expected to create lucrative opportunities for key market players.
The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Intravenous Infusion Pump Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2027, product outline, the organization's required raw materials, and others growth factors.
Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Pfizer Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & CO. KGaA, Medtronic plc, Smiths Group plc, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson Provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market:
Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Segmentation:
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Intravenous Infusion Pump market. Key segments analyzed in the research by Product (Devices {Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient-controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps, and Implantable Infusion Pumps} and Accessories) and Application (Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, and Others) by End User and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
