Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,280 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response

21 Countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/34jYK1R

While the downward trend in the number of new coronavirus cases continues across West and Central Africa, the number of active cases keeps declining since late July, going from 48,443 on 20 July to 21,329 as of 28 September 2020.

UNHCR continues to support Governments of the region in their COVID-19 response while scaling up its shelter interventions to address the damages caused by the recent floods and ensure the deteriorated living conditions do not increase the risk of contamination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Africa: UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.