Amplify ETFs Announces Sub-Adviser Changes on Three of Its ETFs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces changes to the sub-advisers on three of its ETFs. The Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust considered and voted to approve the following changes to the Funds:



For the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) and Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF (NYSE: BATT), the investment sub-advisory agreement with CSAT Investment Advisory, L.P., d/b/a Exponential ETFs (“Exponential”) has been terminated and Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso”) will continue to serve as the investment sub-adviser.

For the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE: SWAN), the investment sub-advisory agreement with Exponential has been terminated, and Toroso has been added as the investment sub-adviser pursuant to an investment sub-advisory agreement between Amplify Investments LLC and Toroso.

The sub-adviser changes have an effective date of September 16, 2020.

Previously, the Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF announced changes to its name, investment objective and principal investment strategy. Per the announcement, these changes are scheduled to become effective on or about October 12, 2020. On the effective date, the Fund’s name will change to the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has approximately $2 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 9/30/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility.

Contacts

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855- 267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Caitlyn Foster, 610-228-2056

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.