Oclean Air2---The world's first silent toothbrush
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the modern family is buying and using innovative and advanced high-tech products. More so, more and more families are looking towards purchasing electric toothbrushes as the first choice of personal cleaning products. In a recent media release, the Oclean electronics brand launched a new model of the toothbrush, the Oclean Air2. This is a Mute Sonic Electric Toothbrush and from its appearance, it is light, compact, and comfortable to hold. It may look like an ordinary toothbrush, but after turning on the switch, you will notice the biggest difference between Air2 and other electric toothbrushes - there is no noise.
The Oclean Air2 electric toothbrush combines ultrasonic static noise reduction drive and ultra-quiet motor technology to achieve the quiet characteristics of the electric toothbrush industry, with noise as low as 30dB or and even less. After turning on the toothbrush, you can hardly hear it except for the vibration in your hand. Users who've used ordinary electric toothbrushes have a singular predicament, the noise caused by their electric toothbrushes.
This is more prominent for those using it in the morning or at night, the noise of brushing your teeth can easily disturb sleeping family members, children, or the elderly. What this has caused, is people tend to rush the brushing procedure, ignoring standard teeth hygiene and brushing protocols. The latter here is that in the long run, teeth are not cleaned thoroughly, but the enamel of the teeth that are habitually cleaned can quickly become severely weathered. The Oclean brand has specially developed ultra-quiet motor technology to eliminate this sort of problem. Oclean has seen this as an opportunity, helping them identify problems that many simply ignore or brush off. In addition to this, Oclean managed to not only design and develop an advanced product, but push the boundaries on the technological advance of everyday hygiene and dental care products.
The cleaning performance of the Oclean Air2 is above industry standards, with minor differences and changes brought on by the team. In the past, due to the size of the product, the cleaning of the small electric brush was greatly reduced. Oclean's self-developed motor provided the Oclean Air2 with a high output of 220gf/cm.
Surprisingly enough, this is even more powerful than larger and more prominent electric toothbrush brands currently available on the market. The team at Oclean has managed to break through the shackles of traditional industry standards and promote modernization with a touch of elegance, simplicity, and ultra technological performance
Oclean Air2 has two built-in brushing modes: Daily Standard Cleaning Mode (default) and Daily Deep Cleaning mode. The brush head material Oclean Air2 uses professional materials from American DuPont Tynex Brilliance and Germany Pedex Triangle Bristles.
In addition, Oclean Air2 has four colors to choose from: white, pink, green, and purple, which also meets the needs of different users.
It is worth mentioning that this Oclean Air2 will be launched on the eBay platform from October 10th to October 14th.
