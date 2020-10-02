Richard Sorgnard Explores Technology to Improve Chronic Medical Conditions
Tech is Being Used to Solve More Medical Problems, as Richard Sorgnard ExplainsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people around the United States suffer from chronic medical conditions. While prescription drugs can be used to manage some symptoms, technology can be used in a number of instances, too. Richard Sorgnard, the Executive Director for Morhea Technologies and also the Corporate Technology Officer at the International Institute for Chronic Disease, explores a clinical trial for technology and protocol development.
Over the years, Richard Sorgnard has been actively involved in complex electronic equipment. He has applied quantum-based techniques that use electronic signal generation for not only consumer electronics but also for medical industries.
Electronic-based medicine has become increasingly more common, Richard Sorgnard explains. Many doctors want to move away from prescription drugs because of the harsh side effects that they can cause. Since the human body operates on electronic pulses, it would only make sense that technology can help in numerous ways.
As medical advances are made in the areas of bioengineering and neurology, it’s becoming clear that electronic signal generation technology can help. When a device is activated in or around the body, it can target specific nerves. Those nerves, when given a bioelectronic therapy, can be used to control cells that regulate metabolic and immune responses, Richard Sorgnard explains.
Quantum-based strategies are already seen in the medical industry, Richard Sorgnard identifies. Some doctors will use this to treat pain conditions, regenerate nerves, even reverse peripheral neuropathy. However, Richard Sorgnard believes that it can be used in even more medical issues. If the right electronic signals can be generated, it can be used to treat diabetic issues, arthritic conditions, claudication, and most rehabilitation problems. There are also clinical trials that explore how it can help dementia.
Richard Sorgnard has been active in many of the clinical trials to see how technology can be used as an effective treatment method. After graduating from Northwestern University with his Ph.D. in Molecular Cell Biology, Richard Sorgnard began exploring how electronic signal generation devices could help in the medical industry.
Today, Richard Sorgnard has developed a significant amount of proprietary technology that is used under the Morhea license by a variety of medical companies.
While many biologists look for chemical reactions to solve problems in the body, Richard Sorgnard explores electronic reactions. He knows that nerves are electronic and that they can be improved or disturbed by an electronic pulse. It allows him to use communications-level technology as a way to send signals to the nerves. This kind of technology is still early in its development, but Richard Sorgnard also identifies that there are various medical journal studies that have been published to talk about the efficacy of this kind of technology.
To date, Richard Sorgnard is the only one to have developed an electronic cell signaling device to regenerate nerves and reverse peripheral neuropathy. More clinical studies are generated annually as more people explore technology in the medical industry.
