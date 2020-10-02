Hitting the Wide New World in 2020
Omar Elmadbouly’s family background home can easily be described as halfway around the worldPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omar Elmadbouly’s family background home can easily be described as halfway around the world. With a heritage from Egypt, studying and growing up in the U.S. could feel like a universe away from the ancient country, but Arizona’s region is actually pretty similar in terms of arid conditions and environment. Recently graduated from the University of Phoenix in computer science, Omar Elmadbouly has dedicated four years of his life to learning some of the most critical tech skills needed today, bridging geographic distances in light seconds with technology today.
“I am grateful for the experience I had at the University of Phoenix which was an irreplaceable experience for a college stint,” noted Omar Elmadbouly. “Not only did I learn and receive invaluable skills for today’s job market, I also had a pretty good time there too.” And in some respects Omar Elmadbouly blended his interests, combining the digital world and music in some of his side interests as well.
A Challenging Training Ground
University of Phoenix’s computer science program is no walk in the park. Students enrolled and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the field like Omar Elmadbouly are exposed to a rigorous training on both critical logic thinking as well as creating problem solutions under pressure, both with traditional pathway tools as well as new methodology developed from recent research. The coursework pushes students beyond the typical book learning approach by requiring them to develop and design real-time working solutions to challenges via software and as teams. Omar Elmadbouly's typical learning path is an approach ideally-suited to typical work environments in today’s tech companies and consulting firms solving client needs and unique build demands online.
Like any student, when Omar Elmadbouly first arrived at the University of Phoenix, he was looking for a standard career path to become self-sufficient, just like hundreds of other Phoenix students and those around the country. Graduating from the University of Phoenix, however, he has a keen understanding of both realistic skill delivery as well as personal resilience, already being proven by his own self-employment, an entrepreneurial spirit the University of Phoenix prides itself in instilling in its students in all disciplines and as much as possible.
Looking Forward
Omar Elmadbouly’s college years are now behind him, and like many in the tech field he’s working his way up into more and more complex service deliveries where possible. But one thing Omar Elmadbouly won’t lose over time is the resilience training he received at the University of Phoenix to work through what might seem like impossible challenge, breaking them down into manageable and achievable components to understand, address and solve. In this respect, Omar Elmadbouly is indicative of his generation hitting the world in 2020, a wave of young people ready to find their part in the greater mix of society and do their part.
