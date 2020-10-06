Paragon Concepts Launches Its HPL Cabinet Door Program

HPL Shaker Door Manufacturer Paragon Concepts

Wilsonart Lujo Doors Built by Paragon Concepts

Formica Cabinet Doors

DENVER, CO, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier cabinet door manufacturer, Paragon Concepts, has built quite a reputation for making high-end TFL cabinet doors.

And now, they bring HPL to the cabinet door dance with more than 50 colors from Wilsonart and Formica. Every door continues the tradition with Paragon’s no glue mandate. Laser edgebanding on HPL. That’s unique. It’s very nice.

“The idea of laser banded HPL doors was predicated by our desire to help our customers create separation from their competitors. Not too many folks out there build a 5 piece shaker HPL door with laser tape.” Quotes Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon.

“We decided at the beginning to be a trend setter – not just a follower. The introduction of our HPL lines simply falls into that initiative. We are excited at this line and encourage everyone to get a sample door to see for themselves what a difference there can be.”

Paragon leads the way in terms of where to find premium cabinet door fronts that are manufactured on a wide variety of TFL materials including Stevenswood, Arauco, Wilsonart, Formica, Fenix, Mirlux and SuperLam. That has been expanded by the introduction of their HPL line, which provides an initial fifity-four colors on Wilsonart and Formica.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them nationally. Profiles include 5 Piece Shaker, Slab and 3 Piece. You can find out how to order at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

John Stein
Paragon Concepts
+1 303-351-2594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Why Make Doors, Anyway?

You just read:

Paragon Concepts Launches Its HPL Cabinet Door Program

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Stein
Paragon Concepts
+1 303-351-2594
Company/Organization
Paragon Concepts
117 S. Sunset, Suite G
Longmont, Colorado, 80501
United States
+1 303-351-2594
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Paragon Concepts makes the finest TFL and now HPL cabinet doors and drawer fronts. Whether you want the traditional white shaker or maybe a three piece or even a slab door, Paragon has you covered. We work with premium materials manufacturers like Formica, Stevenswood, Wilsonart, Gizir, SuperLam and Arauco. Our doors are manufactured in the US and shipped all over the country.

Paragon Concepts Cabinet Doors

More From This Author
Paragon Concepts Launches Its HPL Cabinet Door Program
Paragon Concepts Continues to Expand Sales Throughout the US
Paragon Concepts Named as FENIX Preferred Door Manufacturer
View All Stories From This Author