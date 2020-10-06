Paragon Concepts Launches Its HPL Cabinet Door Program

DENVER, CO, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier cabinet door manufacturer, Paragon Concepts, has built quite a reputation for making high-end TFL cabinet doors.

And now, they bring HPL to the cabinet door dance with more than 50 colors from Wilsonart and Formica. Every door continues the tradition with Paragon’s no glue mandate. Laser edgebanding on HPL. That’s unique. It’s very nice.

“The idea of laser banded HPL doors was predicated by our desire to help our customers create separation from their competitors. Not too many folks out there build a 5 piece shaker HPL door with laser tape.” Quotes Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon.

“We decided at the beginning to be a trend setter – not just a follower. The introduction of our HPL lines simply falls into that initiative. We are excited at this line and encourage everyone to get a sample door to see for themselves what a difference there can be.”

Paragon leads the way in terms of where to find premium cabinet door fronts that are manufactured on a wide variety of TFL materials including Stevenswood, Arauco, Wilsonart, Formica, Fenix, Mirlux and SuperLam. That has been expanded by the introduction of their HPL line, which provides an initial fifity-four colors on Wilsonart and Formica.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them nationally. Profiles include 5 Piece Shaker, Slab and 3 Piece. You can find out how to order at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

