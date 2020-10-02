23rd Annual Silent Witness Ceremony to be held virtually

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Oct. 2, 2020 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that the 23rd Annual Silent Witness Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 6th, at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Statehouse. This ceremony recognizes the women and men who died as a result of domestic violence in 2019 and brings attention to one of the state’s major public health and criminal concerns.

Due to the pandemic, community members are invited to attend the ceremony virtually via the South Carolina Attorney General’s Facebook Live page, @SCAttyGen.