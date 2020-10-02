Coronavirus: USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa's Trip to Kenya and Egypt

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa will travel October 2-9 to the Republic of Kenya and the Arab Republic of Egypt where he will underscore the continuing commitment of the United States and the preservation of international religious freedom and inclusive development.

From October 2-5, Acting Administrator Barsa will visit Kenya to meet with local women business leaders, governors, religious leaders, and faith-based organizations. He will participate in an event to highlight three recently announced activities under the White House-led Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. He also will showcase the donation of 200 ventilators to the Kenyan people as part of the U.S. Government's global response to COVID-19.

From October 6-9, Acting Administrator Barsa will travel to Egypt to meet with government and religious leaders, as well as visit USAID-funded programming that advances inclusive economic development and promotes Egyptian unity.

Accompanying the Acting Administrator on this trip will be USAID's Chief Advisor to the Administrator for International Religious Freedom, Samah Norquist; and Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Strategic Engagement at the National Security Council Sarah Makin-Acciani.