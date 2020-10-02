Arcellx to Present at Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Arcellx today announced that David Hilbert, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conference.



Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

To view the live presentation, click here:

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff146/arce/1823250



About Arcellx’s ARC-sparX Platform Technology

The ARC-sparX platform separates the tumor-recognition and tumor-killing functions of conventional CAR-T cell therapies: (1) sparX (soluble protein antigen-receptor X-linkers) proteins recognize and bind specific antigens on diseased cells and flag those cells for destruction; and (2) ARC-T (Antigen Receptor Complex-T) cells bind the sparX proteins and kill the flagged cells. Arcellx has developed a collection of sparX proteins that bind different cell surface antigens. Administration of alternate sparX proteins can redirect ARC-T cells to different disease antigens to potentially address relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen escape. Additionally, ARC-T cell activity can be curbed as needed by controlling the dose and frequency of sparX administration.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.

Contact:

Investors

Solebury Trout

Alan Lada

Tel: 646-378-2927

Email: alada@soleburytrout.com

Media

Solebury Trout

Zara Lockshin

Tel: 646-378-2960

Email: zlockshin@soleburytrout.com