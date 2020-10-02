Legrand’s Infinium Quantum™ Fiber System Recognized As A Most-Innovative Cabling & Communications Technology By Cabling Installation & Maintenance

Lowest Loss Optical Fiber Solution Receives a Silver Rating in 2020 Innovators Awards

/EIN News/ -- WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced the Infinium Quantum Fiber System took Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s Silver Award for outstanding innovation. Judges were impressed with the fiber solution’s potential to deliver increased optical headroom, and ability to deliver advanced network performance, with a variety of density, enclosure, and application options—for a 67% improvement over standard systems. View the actual test video , then put the Infinium Quantum Fiber System to the test in your own lab by requesting a demo .



“On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Legrand on their Silver–level honoree status,” said Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. “This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the Industry.”

The Infinium Quantum solution is based on a combination of superior engineering and unique patent-pending manufacturing processes, which include high-density enclosures and panels, cassettes, trunk cable assemblies, and patch cords. The net result is a fiber system that reduces or eliminates the need to replace links in order to meet the demands of 400G and beyond, while also offering up to 30% reduction in power consumption for transceivers. In addition, Legrand’s innovation delivers the lowest channel connection loss:

Single-mode total channel connection loss: 0.75dB

Single-mode total channel connection return loss: 49dB

Multimode total channel connection loss: 0.75dB

Multimode total channel connection return loss: 34dB

“The Infinium Quantum Fiber Solution truly offers the lowest total insertion loss on the market, making it ideal for AI, hyperscale, cloud, supercomputing, and other high-bandwidth demand environments,” said Randolph Harris, Senior Product Manager, Legrand. “We are proud that Cabling Installation & Maintenance has validated our fiber solution’s capability, resiliency, and usability as among the best the industry has to offer.”

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

