Coronavirus - Africa: 13% decrease in COVID-19 cases for African Region

There has been a 13% decrease in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the WHO African Region compared to the last reporting period. 84% of cases have recovered.

For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/3n48upA.

10 countries account for 87% (1,175,271) of reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Senegal. South Africa accounts for 57% of cases.

