President holds field visit

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, unveils Friday a home appliance factory in Viana municipality, Luanda province. ,

 

 

The inauguration is part of a field visit to Viana, according to a Press Release of the Civil House of the President of the Republic.

 

 

This is the second visit of President João Lourenço to Viana municipality, in the last four months.

 

Last June, the Heat of the Executive Power unveiled the campaign hospital in Viana, to attend patients with Covid-19.

