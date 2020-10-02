Breakthrough Design Meets Adaptive Intelligence and Boundary Breaking Performance with New HP Spectre x360 14

The beautifully crafted convertible PC builds on HP’s most sustainable PC portfolio leadership with the world’s first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled the HP Spectre x360 14, offering the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor for the ultimate browsing, reading, editing, and viewing experience. Also announced today is HP’s expanded 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor Spectre and ENVY line up, packed with incredible performance gains and increased battery life for the perfect work-at-home lifestyle.

The PC has become more essential than ever, with many doing more from home like work, school, and doctor’s visits, for the foreseeable future. But the home is a place often filled with roommates and family members also working or learning, requiring work and personal devices to be as flexible as the user’s environment. Less than one-third of users have an office where the door can be closed1, making living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens the open office floorplan of 2020. HP is creating devices like the new HP Spectre x360 14 to be adaptive and smart, with the use of intelligent features – like performance management and new AI-based audio capabilities – to anticipate needs before the user does.

“On-the-go computing takes on new meaning as today’s users demand devices that can accommodate a variety of use cases and environments within their homes,” said Kevin Frost, global lead and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP is listening to its users in real time, offering the most intelligent Spectre yet – designed to seamlessly adapt and anticipate the needs and demands of its users, from intelligent audio features like AI Noise Removal for more immersive and engaging Zoom calls to solutions like Smart Sense that automatically adjust settings on the device for improved performance.”

HP Spectre x360 14: Beauty Meets Adaptive Intelligence and Boundary Breaking Performance

The head-turning gem-cut and dual chamfer design achieved by precision aluminum CNC machining continues to define the Spectre portfolio, along with the color offerings of Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Natural Silver2. Other standout design features of the device include:

The first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio display 3 , the Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio 4 – perfect for browsing, reading, and editing content for greater productivity and efficiency. It’s like working with an A4 size paper to easily write, sign documents, or sketch ideas out digitally.

, the Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio – perfect for browsing, reading, and editing content for greater productivity and efficiency. It’s like working with an A4 size paper to easily write, sign documents, or sketch ideas out digitally. A 90.33% screen-to-body ratio (STBR) 5 and 100% color calibration with a Delta E of less than two for accurate, lifelike colors.

and 100% color calibration with a Delta E of less than two for accurate, lifelike colors. Optional OLED display for an incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio 6 and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut for brighter, richer colors on the screen. To combat exposure to harmful blue lights caused by spending more time in front of a device, the OLED panel shifts the display spectrum to reduce the blue light, and still delivers vibrant color vividly on the Spectre x360 14, which comes with both TUV 7 and Eyesafe® 8 certifications.

and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut for brighter, richer colors on the screen. To combat exposure to harmful blue lights caused by spending more time in front of a device, the OLED panel shifts the display spectrum to reduce the blue light, and still delivers vibrant color vividly on the Spectre x360 14, which comes with both TUV and Eyesafe® certifications. The first Spectre with an all-in-one keyboard, featuring a power button, new camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader 9 .

. Energy Star and EPEAT Gold certified, the Spectre x360 14 is a welcomed addition to HP’s most sustainable PC portfolio10, which has more than 100 Gold EPEAT-registered products in more than 19 countries – more than any other company in the IT industry. HP’s innovative use of natural, renewable materials in the device’s keyboard scissors11 cut the equivalent of 1,300 pounds of coal being burned in CO2 emissions over the lifetime of the device12. Additionally, the packaging uses biodegradable molded fiber instead of plastic foam13.



Co-engineered with Intel, the Spectre x360 14 has been tested, tuned, and verified14 to meet the requirements of the Intel® Evo™ platform15, ensuring it meets Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, and fast charge. The Spectre x360 14 comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor that delivers an 34% performance improvement16, and 79% performance gains17 with discrete-level integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics18 versus last year’s Spectre x360 13.

With up to 17 hours of battery life19, this device can follow you throughout the home or wherever you want to go. Working from home requires a consistent, fast connection and the Spectre x360 14 delivers with 3x faster connection speeds with Wi-Fi 620 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The device also supports Thunderbolt™ 421 for fast signaling data rates to send and receive large files like videos, photos, and movies in seconds. And easily transfer files between devices and operating systems with HP Quick Drop. With HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support and its magnetic attaching function, the Spectre x360 14 is perfect for creation and Adobe Fresco qualified, with apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud, Premiere Rush, Premiere Pro, Creative Cloud Photography Plan, and Acrobat Standard free during a 30-day trial period22.

The Spectre x360 14 offers a host of intelligent features and software capabilities designed to seamlessly adapt to a user based on the activities and apps being used at a given time. These features include:

Intelligentially manage power management to optimize productivity with smarter features in-bag detection using Intel® Dynamic Tuning to avoid overheating or battery drain when the device is in a bag, and quick hot key access on the all-in-one keyboard for HP Command Center to easily select features like P ower S aver mode . And help protect the health of the battery with the Adaptive Battery Optimizer .

to easily select features like . And help protect the health of the battery with the . Focus Mode for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright. This also helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy.

for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright. This also helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy. AI Noise Removal 23 with Intel® GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic.

with Intel® GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic. Smart Sense in HP Command Center, which optimizes and adapts the system for performance, acoustics, and temperature automatically, based on the application being used and the placement of the laptop.

in HP Command Center, which optimizes and adapts the system for performance, acoustics, and temperature automatically, based on the application being used and the placement of the laptop. Auto Color, the newest setting in HP Display Control, will automatically switch to the optimal color space for the best viewing experience based on the content being viewed. This means the device will switch from the DCI-P3 color space when watching a movie, to sRGB for surfing the Internet, to Adobe RGB when printing and imaging.



Next-Gen Premium PCs: Versatility for Endless Possibilities with Power and Connectivity

Also available this Fall are select HP Spectre and ENVY notebooks with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, and Intel® Evo™ platform verification15, designed for users seeking the best in performance, versatility, and mobility for their digital pursuits. These devices include:

HP Spectre x360 13 : The impressively mobile convertible is even more powerful with 11 th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® X e graphics, with a 35% CPU performance improvement versus the previous generation to tackle demanding tasks like photo editing or 3D creation 24 , and offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life 1 9 .

The impressively mobile convertible is even more powerful with 11 Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® X graphics, with a 35% CPU performance improvement versus the previous generation to tackle demanding tasks like photo editing or 3D creation , and offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life . HP ENVY x360 13 : Available for the first time with 11 th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® X e graphics, the adaptive, mobile design of this convertible PC is perfect for creators working from home, with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life 19 , and privacy features like a camera shutter, fingerprint reader, mute mic, and HP Sure View 25 button built into the all-in-one keyboard.

Available for the first time with 11 Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® X graphics, the adaptive, mobile design of this convertible PC is perfect for creators working from home, with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life , and privacy features like a camera shutter, fingerprint reader, mute mic, and HP Sure View button built into the all-in-one keyboard. HP ENVY 13: Updated with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics this elegant and powerful creator device features an 88% screen-to-body ratio5, up to 13 hours of battery life19, up to 4K UHD display26, fast signaling data speeds and 5K display output with Thunderbolt 427, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity28.



Also new to the Spectre lineup is the HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G 29, with up to 4x faster download speeds30 and up to 2.8x better coverage with HP Dynamic Range31.

Pricing and availability32:

The HP Spectre x360 14 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.

is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November. The HP Spectre x360 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.

is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November. The HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G module SKU configuration is expected to be available in early 2021 via HP.com. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

is expected to be available in early 2021 via HP.com. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. The HP ENVY x360 13 is expected to be available in November via HP.com for a starting price of $949.99. The device is available now at BestBuy.com.

is expected to be available in November via HP.com for a starting price of $949.99. The device is available now at BestBuy.com. HP ENVY 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com with a starting price of $899.99.



Intel, the Intel logo and Iris are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

