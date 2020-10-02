Breakthrough Sushi Gift Cards Now Available for Purchase

A company known as the San Francisco Bay area's no. 1 team building, private and public sushi-making classes, has made gift cards available.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Breakthrough Sushi announced today that it now has gift cards available for purchase.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Breakthrough Sushi Founder Kaz Matsune.

There are a variety of available gift cards to choose from, including: Sashimi, Holiday, Tools, and California Roll.

The gift cards, Matsune said, are good for any of its public sushi classes.

“For multiple gift card purchases, please enter the appropriate amount,” Matsune explained, before adding, “To register for the class, email us at: info(at)breakthroughsushi.com with your name.”

The availability of Breakthrough Sushi’s gift cards could prove to have perfect timing due to the fact that people can now discover how fun it is to make sushi by taking Breakthrough Sushi’s online sushi-making classes.

Matsune explained that when it comes to making sushi, there are a variety of questions most people have. Some of the most common questions include: What kind of rice should you use to make sushi rice? How should you cut cucumber for your California roll? Should you use the freshest fish to make your sushi? Why do you find cooking sushi rice to be such a mystery?

"If you've ever wondered any of these questions, our Online Sushi Making Classes can help give you the answers you've been searching for," said Matsune, who has been teaching the sushi class since 2008.

Tickets (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-sushi-making-class-with-sushi-kit-make-sushi-at-home-tickets-113229600784) for the class can be purchased via Eventbrite. The class comes with a digital recipe, and sushi kits are delivered to the individual's home or office in California at no additional fee. Individuals can also choose to pick up the kit at the warehouse located in the Bayview area in San Francisco. For class participants located outside of California, there is a small shipping fee based on the delivery address.

Matsune went on to reveal that in the class, participants will learn how to handle sushi rice so that they can make beautiful rolls like a Rainbow roll. Participants will also learn some sushi knife techniques and the reasons why. In addition, participants will learn some science behind the sushi, which will help solve the mystery behind cooking rice.

"Order the Sushi Kit and make sushi while attending this live streaming online class," Matsune said.

The kit contains all the ingredients, including fish, to make sushi as participants watch the class.

As for how people rate the class now that it is available online, one participant identified as Celi L. of San Bruno, California, described it on Yelp as a great experience.

"Due to COVID-19, our class was online via Zoom," she wrote. "I was unsure how it would go, but everything worked out just fine. Pre-ordering the packages ahead of time was a huge help. It had everything that we needed and some. We had a great time and will be back to do it again."

For more information, please visit https://www.breakthroughsushi.com/about and https://www.breakthroughsushi.com/blog-1.

About Breakthrough Sushi

Founded in 2012, Breakthrough Sushi is the one-and-only organic and sustainable team building and private sushi classes, live sushi bar, and catering in the San Francisco Bay Area.

