Jury Duty During a Pandemic: How Safe Is It?

Would he serve again? “Yeah,” says Barlow.“I think even in these strange times, I definitely would do it again. And I kind of came away with that feeling like enough precautions had been taken, and that it was worth it just to make sure that our justice system is still working.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.