Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,487 in the last 365 days.

Jury Duty During a Pandemic: How Safe Is It?

Would he serve again? “Yeah,” says Barlow.“I think even in these strange times, I definitely would do it again. And I kind of came away with that feeling like enough precautions had been taken, and that it was worth it just to make sure that our justice system is still working.”

You just read:

Jury Duty During a Pandemic: How Safe Is It?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.