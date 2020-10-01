Calling All Mud Lovers! Can-Am Takes it to the Next Level With the ATV Industry’s Best 4-Wheel Drive System

/EIN News/ -- VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) builds its Can-Am Off-Road vehicles from the rider down, with every detail – from capability and reliability, to performance, comfort, and beyond – finely tuned for riders to get the most out of their vehicle, regardless of the challenge at hand. And sometimes, that challenge means getting muddy. Real muddy. Which is why Can-Am is introducing Visco-4Lok, the absolute best ATV 4-wheel-drive system available*, so riders can conquer mud like never before.



The rugged Visco-4Lok system is an evolution of Can-Am’s already impressive Visco-Lok technology. The new system works with the push of a button, with selections of two- and four-wheel drive. But here is where it goes to an entirely new level with Visco-4Lok – riders can now engage a 4-wheel-drive lock mode, which instantly provides equal power to all four wheels. The result? Unbeatable traction.

“I’ve had a chance to put Can-Am’s new Visco-4Lok system to the test in some of the nastiest, swampiest mud holes I could find,” said Dustin Jones, Can-Am Off-Road racer and overall ‘gettin’ muddy’ enthusiast. “I didn't cut this machine any slack and purposely tried to get it stuck in some holes I would normally go around, but when you lock the front diff it just keeps pulling! You HAVE to try this thing!”

Visco-4Lok is available for order on three new 2021 models – the Can-Am Outlander X mr 850, the Can-Am Outlander X mr 1000R, and the Can-Am Renegade X mr 1000R.

Time to Work and Play

While some people love their days in the mud, others are out working land and getting the job done, needing a reliable and tough vehicle that delivers day in and day out. That’s where the Can-Am Defender PRO vehicle lineup rises above the competition.

With its incredible versatility, the Defender PRO lets people do more, haul more, and tow with confidence while navigating demanding terrain when hunting, working, or going on a recreational ride. It is the ideal ride for farmers, ranchers, and landowners who need a machine that works as hard as they do. Every Can-Am Defender PRO features an industry-leading six-foot multifunctional cargo box along with a lower box storage area accessible from both sides. And new for 2021, are Defender PRO Limited and Defender PRO Lone Star packages.

2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited

The Can-Am Defender PRO Limited features a fully enclosed cab with climate control – the industry’s first cab HVAC with a long box – to maintain the perfect temperature year-round. The cab also makes it extremely quiet, enhancing comfort during tough work days or while cruising with friends or family.

2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Lone Star

The Can-Am Defender is synonymous with the Texan way of life – hardworking and dependable. And new for this year, Can-Am is adding a Defender PRO to its acclaimed Lone Star lineup. After all, everything is bigger in Texas. This new package comes standard with premium Lone Star badging and seats, a heavy-duty front bumper, and an aluminum rock slider for enhanced protection to tackle whatever is thrown your way.

Both of these new packages feature a new power tilt bed, making it even easier to haul and dump more cargo wherever it needs to go. They also come standard with a 4,500lb winch, bolstered seats, signature LED lights, and a 7.6-in. digital display with keypad.

Can-Am has the right machine, part, or accessory to ensure you are able to get the most out of whatever you're asking your machine to do. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete MY21 lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience.

With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*Based on internal assessment with main competitors' ATV 4-wheel drive systems

