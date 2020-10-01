New Physician Joins University Reproductive Associates
What impresses me most about URA is how well the physicians collaborate on each and every patients’ case.”HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University Reproductive Associates (URA) has announced that Kavitha Persaud, MD, is the newest physician to join their team of fertility specialists.
A New Jersey native, Dr. Persaud received her Bachelor of Science from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, before completing her medical degree at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. Dr. Persaud completed her REI fellowship at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, following in the footsteps of URA physicians Peter McGovern, MD; Susan Wolf, MD; Adam Fechner, MD; and Sara Morelli, MD, PhD. It was during Dr. Persaud’s fellowship that she learned about URA and knew that was where she hoped to practice.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Persaud to our practice,” said Peter McGovern, MD, a founding physician at URA. “Since joining us through our 3-year fellowship program, we knew she had the right combination of medical expertise, a shared philosophy of personalized treatment and a level of compassion that would make her the perfect fit for our team.”
Persaud’s fellowship thesis was the study of bone marrow cells and how they affect the uterus. What Dr. Persaud discovered with Dr. Morelli was that many of these cells migrated from bone marrow to the uterus, opening up the possibility of new treatments for infertility. URA is one of only five laboratories internationally conducting this cutting-edge research, which up until a few years ago, was virtually unknown. Dr. Persaud and Dr. Morelli’s work could lead to advances in treating Asherman’s Syndrome, where scar tissue in the uterus prevents the fertilization of an implanted embryo. The hope is that down the road, bone marrow cells, which are capable of regeneration, could eventually replace the scar tissue, thus creating a normal environment for both menstruation and pregnancy without surgery.
“What impresses me most about URA is how well the physicians collaborate on each and every patients’ case,” Dr. Persaud said. “They are always looking to find the next innovative way to treat a patient. It’s truly not a one-size-fits-all approach.”
About University Reproductive Associates (URA)
URA’s board-certified OB/GYN and fertility specialist team listens to each patient to provide a completely customized treatment approach based on the unique needs of patients and their families with the goal of helping patients complete their journey to a joyful pregnancy. The medical team also has experience helping LGBTQ couples have children. URA has locations in Hasbrouck Heights, Hoboken, and Wayne, New Jersey.
