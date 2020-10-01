Guitar Hero Founder Backs Audio Tech Start Up Audios
Guitar Hero founder Charles Huang invests in black tech start up Audios. Innovations that improve how people consume music are billion dollar opportunities.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audios, a start-up in the world of audio technology, sets out for its first wave of crowdfunding via a campaign on Republic.co. Audios has created the first truly cableless loudspeaker that utilizes their own patented technologies.
In the first week of their fundraising campaign, Audios has already seen some phenomenal traction. The start up has thus far raised over $225,000 with significant contributions by lead investor Charles Huang, co-founder of Guitar Hero, one of the top selling video game franchises of all time, having grossed over $4 billion dollars.
According to Huang, “Innovations that improve the way people consume music are frequently billion dollar opportunities (since before the days of the Apple iPod).” Huang continues, “Audios has been granted some very clever patent technologies that I think can improve not just speakers, but smart home products and smart office products as well.”
Founded by HP Alum Erik Young, Audios was created from the ground up as a revolutionary way to turn the speaker industry on its head. “We’re building the first fully wireless loudspeakers for venues and event spaces. With Audios all you have to do is place the speakers where you want them and press the power button. The speakers automatically build their own wireless network, connect to each other and start streaming” according to Young.
Audios launched their initial round of VC funding through Republic.co last week, an equity crowdfunding platform that connects promising startups to reach investors across all income brackets, enabling them to share in the potential upside of venture investments. The goal of the current campaign is to raise a $500k for additional product development and distribution.
To learn more about Audios and to contribute to their campaign, please visit their campaign page on http://www.Republic.co/audios
Sherrie Perkovich
Perk Consulting
email us here
+1 415-577-5981
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter