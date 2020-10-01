Eco Science Solutions Announces Proposed Derivative Class Action Settlement

/EIN News/ -- Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Actions

MAUI, HI, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Eco Science Solutions, Inc., (OTCBB: ESSI) (the “Company”) a vertically focused consumer engagement and enterprise software provider, announced today that the Company has received preliminary approval of the settlement of previously-disclosed stockholder derivative actions brought by Plaintiffs Ian Bell and Marc D’Annunzio, and pending in the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii (the “Hawaii Actions”). The proposed settlement releases all claims asserted against the Company and the named defendants in the Hawaii Actions. The proposed settlement remains subject to court approval and customary conditions.

“Our Leadership Team is pleased to have worked through this settlement while we continue to develop our business with the goal of restoring shareholder value and confidence,” said Jeffery Taylor, Eco Science Solutions Chief Executive Officer.

About Eco Science Solutions*

Headquartered in Maui, Hawaii, with operations in Southern California, Eco Science Solutions, Inc. is an enterprise technology Company delivering solutions to the multibillion-dollar health and wellness industry. The Company continues to develop its Herbo Platform as a premier consumer engagement and enterprise application for health, wellness and alternative medicine businesses.

The Herbo platform is a 360-degree ecosystem for business location, communications between consumers and business operators, inventory management / selection, payment facilitation, delivery arrangement and unitized accounting.

*Eco Science Solutions, Inc. is not in the business of growing, manufacturing, or distributing cannabis.



To view the notice describing the proposed settlement and the settlement agreement, please visit www.useherbo.com/essi-classaction-settlement/

