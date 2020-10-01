Help Make Halloween 2020 Safe: Provinces Issue Celebration Guidelines Now
An online Halloween store based in Montreal has approached the provincial Premiers asking them to issue guidelines to help Canadians plan their Halloween celebration safely in 2020.
Halloween 2020 falls on a Saturday and will be illuminated by a blue full moon which occurs only 3 or 4 times each century. This is a particularly rare occasion as this full moon will be visible from all locations around the globe. The last time a full moon on Halloween was visible throughout most of the planet was in 1944. In North America, the next full moon falling on the 31st of October won’t be until 2039 and 2058.
“People plan the Halloween holiday weeks in advance,” said Faten Hodroge, President and owner of Oya Costumes. “Halloween is now just 30 days away and no province has issued any guidelines as of yet.” Ms. Hodroge believes it is vital that all provinces and municipalities start issuing guidelines and plan for a different celebration.”
Many areas in Canada are experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus. Large gathering during Halloween parties and Trick or Treat activity is a concern for many government officials, concerned with the spread of the virus.
In her letter to the Premiers of the provinces and territories, Ms. Hodroge provided suggestions as to how we can tweak some of the Halloween activities to reduce person-to-person contact. For example, they are ways to modify Trick or Treating to reduce contact among kids and between households. She added “More importantly, Halloween celebration is not only about Trick or Treat. There are several activities that families can enjoy together like pumpkin carving and yard decoration which includes no contact and poses no additional risk for the spread of the virus.”
Many kids dress-up for school which poses no additional risk to the spread of the virus. Online Zoom party and outside haunted walks in the park are some of the new activities many are now exploring for 2020.
“With all that is going on, we can certainly use a healthy escape from the stresses of daily life, particularly during COVID,” said Ms. Hodroge. “Nobody wants to see frantic last-minute Halloween shopping this October”. A safe celebration without increasing the spread of the virus is indeed what we are all aiming for.
Oya Costumes, based in Montreal, has been selling Halloween costumes online for more than a decade. They ship their costumes to all locations across Canada and operate 2 websites: www.oyacostumes.ca in English and www.deguisementhalloween.ca in French. Check this link for a copy of the letters sent and the recommendations proposed. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Ms. Hodroge directly at (514) 935-3242 or write to her at info@oyacostumes.com
