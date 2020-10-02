Paragon Concepts Continues to Expand Sales Throughout the US

DENVER, CO, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier cabinet door manufacturer, Paragon Concepts, has been aggressively expanding its sales footprint across the country.

There have been four additions in the last two months spanning from Florida to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Nevada.

These editions include Mark and Lisa Barngrover of American Woodworking in OH, Dave Gleason with Gleason Consulting in PA, Pat Dunn of The Duma Group in FL and Laurie Burke with Strata Marketing in Las Vegas.

Quotes John Stein, VP of Business Development with Paragon, “we have seen anything but a slow down since Covid hit. In fact, sales continue to accelerate. Demand is up. The team we are assembling is amazing. Each of these talented people exudes a wealth of industry knowledge that spans close to 100 years. It’s making a big difference in helping shops position themselves for growth.”

Paragon leads the way in terms of where to find premium cabinet door fronts that are manufactured under a strict quality mandate on a wide variety of materials including Stevenswood, Arauco, Wilsonart, Formica, Fenix, Mirlux and SuperLam.

Paragon is offering more than 150 colors on all kinds of textures.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them nationally. Profiles include 5 Piece Shaker, Slab and 3 Piece. You can find out how to order at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

+1 303-351-2594
John Stein
Paragon Concepts makes the finest TFL and now HPL cabinet doors and drawer fronts. Whether you want the traditional white shaker or maybe a three piece or even a slab door, Paragon has you covered. We work with premium materials manufacturers like Formica, Stevenswood, Wilsonart, Gizir, SuperLam and Arauco. Our doors are manufactured in the US and shipped all over the country.

