Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,461 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Naples man for child pornography

For Immediate Release October 1, 2020   COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad today arrested Elmer Bauers IV, 32, of 2270 16th Street NE, Naples, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.   FDLE agents served a search warrant on September 9 at Bauers’ residence and found a laptop computer belonging to Bauers that contained child pornography. Forensic examinations of Bauers’ computer uncovered evidence of additional, previously possessed child pornography videos featuring children as young as seven years old.

Bauers was booked into the Collier County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Naples man for child pornography

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.