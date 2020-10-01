FDLE arrests Naples man for child pornography

October 1, 2020 COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad today arrested Elmer Bauers IV, 32, of 2270 16th Street NE, Naples, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography. FDLE agents served a search warrant on September 9 at Bauers’ residence and found a laptop computer belonging to Bauers that contained child pornography. Forensic examinations of Bauers’ computer uncovered evidence of additional, previously possessed child pornography videos featuring children as young as seven years old.

Bauers was booked into the Collier County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

