What and Who to Expect at This Sunday, Oct 4th’s All Star, Latin Music Virtual Fest, Calle Ocho Live

Ivy Queen reveals iconic song for her historic virtual duet with the late Celia Cruz



Event Co-Hosts are Rosario Dawson and Dascha Polanco. Other Co-Hosts include Influencers Jenny Lorenzo, AJ La Kalle, Lulu y Lala

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire up the grill and get your move on because this Hispanic Heritage Month’s largest virtual Latin music festival, Calle Ocho Live is coming Sunday, October 4th.

Broadcasting on CalleOchoLive.com and across 42 national TV, live stream and OTT media platforms, the historic event will kick off with a pre-show, variety flavored Calle Ocho Live Tailgate Party from 3 to 4 pm EST/12 to 1 pm PST. The one hour tailgate will feature a national dance competition, short cooking segments, and musical performances. The main event of Calle Ocho Live will immediately follow from 4 to 7 p.m. EST with a massive music line up that is sure to delight everyone. (You can follow everything about the show on social media using the hashtag #CalleOchoLive).

The virtual show is being co-hosted by celebrities Rosario Dawson and Dascha Polanco. Other featured hosts include pop culture personalities Lulu y Lala of iHeartMedia, Jenny Lorenzo (aka La Abuela) and AJ Ramos “AJ Kallejero”.

As part of today’s announcement, Reggaeton star Ivy Queen revealed that her virtual duet song with the late Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz will be “La Vida Es Un Carnaval.” Celia’s lifetime No. 1 hit song ironically never had an accompanying music video - until this Sunday, and it’s a wonderful duet to see!

Even though the event is free to view, Calle Ocho Live is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation that annually serves more than 10,000 disadvantaged families. Supporters are being asked to donate $8 at LINK HERE or to register HERE for the Calle Ocho Live Virtual 8K Run for a more fun way to contribute, get a racing shirt and a medal. The virtual race is being produced by the prestigious TeamFootworks and runs through most of October for Hispanic Heritage Month.

A Hispanic Heritage Month Event Like No Other

Calle Ocho Live features a stocked and diverse line-up of music artists starring, in alphabetical order: Alcover; Alejandro Santamaria feat. Kobi Cantillo; Alexandra y Daniel Santacruz; Bobby Pulido; Camilo; Cali y el Dandee; Chesca feat. Pitbull; Daniela Darcourt; Efren Garcia; Fonseca; Fulanito; Gloria Estefan; ICC; Ivanna; Ivy Queen; Jerry Di; Jesse Uribe; Jon Secada & Gonzalo Rubalcaba; Kyen? Es?; La Original Banda el Limon; Leslie Shaw; Los Chiches Vallenatos; Los Hermanos Medina; Mariah Angeliq; Milly Quezada; Maria Pino; Mau y Ricky; MJ Songstress; Nanpa Basico; N’Klabe; Pitizion; Rogelio Martinez; Soleil; SonLokos Featuring Leslie Cartaya & Bonco Quiñongo; Tefi Valenzuela; Tito Puentes Jr; Tony Succar.

Among the brands and sponsors officially announced as of today are Heineken, Cafe Bustelo, Nickelodeon, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Florida Dairy Farmers, Advance Auto, CN Bank, Doral Automotive Group, and Tito’s Vodka.

Tonight at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST is #CalleOchoLive Twitter Party

On Thursday, October 1st at 8 pm ET, organizers of Calle Ocho Live along with media, celebrity and influencer partners will be hosting a bilingual Twitter Party. The prize-filled on-line event, will provide participants with the latest updates and an opportunity to win unique prizes including a Fender Player Stratocaster ($699), Calle Ocho Box curated by MyCajita ($70), for you runners a $150 Foot Works gift certificate, and an EVERLAST signed & authenticated Oscar de la Hoya Boxing Glove ($180).

To be eligible to win prizes, your must RSVP at https://calleocholive.com/calle-ocho-live-twitter-party/, follow #CalleOchoLive on Twitter & tweet a correct answer to one of the prize questions using the #CalleOchoLive hashtag

A Live Stream Packed with Hispanic Media Partnerships

The event has a powerful live stream and broadcast distribution network to accompany the music artists. Saying “presente” for the broadcast of Calle Ocho Live are premier media partners People en Español/Meredith Corporation; VIVA Live TV; Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS); VME; Entravision; HITN: Tarima: ORA TV; Impremedia; Maria Marin; LiveXLive; Latido; BronxNet; SBS Mega TV (Miami); SBS Mega TV (Orlando); SBS Mega TV (Puerto Rico); the digital platforms of SBS Radio - ZOL 106.7 FM (digital Miami); SBS Radio - TU 949 - MEGA 97.9 FM (digital NYC); SBS Radio - AMOR 93.1 FM (digital NYC); SBS Radio - La Raza 93.3 FM (digital L.A.); SBS Radio - MEGA 96.3 FM (digital L.A.); La Musica; iHeart Media's WZTU Tu 94.9 FM; Viva Tu Musica; La Opinion (Los Angeles); La Raza (Chicago); Diario La Prensa (NYC); New York Latino International Film Festival; Altísimo Live; Carnaval Miami; El Mundo Boston; Diario Las Americas (Miami), the Dominican Film Festival, Latinx Newswire, Pop Culture Newswire, and Latin Life Denver.

Co-produced by RetroPop Media and Atlantino, strategic partners of the show also include Cerro Group, Dustelli Music, and The 360 Group.

To partner with, support, or sponsor Calle Ocho Live, email manny@retropopmedia.com, tcallava@Kiwanislittlehavana.org, or visit www.CalleOchoLive.com .

Calle Ocho Live is Cause-Focused

In addition to featuring live and pre-recorded performances from top Latin music artists, celebrities, and social media personalities, Calle Ocho Live will also highlight stories from the families served by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation. Even though the online show is free, the event will feature a call to action for viewers to donate $8 or more ahead of or during the festival to the Kiwanis at www.CalleOchoLive.com . Supporters and large philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can.

When/How to View Calle Ocho Live

Calle Ocho Live officially kicks off with a digital and national broadcast show that will feature more than a dozen media companies and their respective digital platforms on www.CalleOchoLive.com, and multiple media partner platforms and their Facebook and YouTube pages.

To register for the virtual edition of Calle Ocho Live, complete the easy registration at the event’s website www.CalleOchoLive.com.

The interactive three-hour livestream experience will include music artists, entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprise personalities. Collectively, the show’s broadcast will surpass millions of verifiable video views and will generate many more millions in overall media impressions.

The Facts Behind the Cause

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as Carnaval Miami and its flagship event, Calle Ocho Music Festival.

Through the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation, the organization impacts thousands of underserved families annually, with youth development programs including holiday giving, college scholarships, back to school assistance, emergency financial assistance, and more.

Monies raised through Calle Ocho Live will be used by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation to assist diverse families in South Florida with college scholarships, back to school assistance, holiday gifts, emergency financial assistance, and other support during the Covid-19 crisis.

CONTACT:

Ana Maria Reyes

Kiwanis of Little Havana

(305) 644-8888 ext. 2

areyes@kiwanislittlehavana.org