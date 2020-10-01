Joint Statement on Establishing a Strategic Vision for Energy Partnership among the Ministry of Energy of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, and the Department of Energy of the United States of America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Recognizing that energy collaboration can be a step toward a more stable, integrated, and prosperous Middle East, Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz, Emirati Minister of Energy and Infrastructure H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette agreed to the following joint statement supporting the development of a strategic vision for an energy partnership that drives innovation and prosperity:

Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, acknowledging the benefits of focusing on pragmatic steps that have tangible outcomes, agree to encourage greater coordination in the energy sector, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources and related technologies, and water desalination technologies. Together, our dynamic economies will look to leverage world-leading research and development capacities to meet the needs of current and future generations. We will also seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinian people through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure.

To maximize the global benefits of cooperation, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States are committed to exploring collective activities in multilateral settings in coordination with financial institutions and the private sector to enhance international investment in research and development and the rapid adoption of new energy technologies.

