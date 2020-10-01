Is Todd Helton The Greatest Rockies Player Ever?

With a remarkable career in the Mile High city, does Todd Helton go down as the best Rockies player to ever lace them up?

When you think about the greatest Rockies players of all-time, you may consider names like Nolen Arenado, DJ LeMahieu, and Larry Walker. But if you look at the numbers and consider the accomplishments in purple and white, then Todd Helton stands out from the pack.In Helton's 17-year career, he was a consistent threat to any pitcher he saw. With multiple years hitting over .300, including countless All-Star appearances, Todd Helton may find himself in the Hall of Fame one day.Born on August 20, 1973, Todd Helton grew up to be a very successful first-basemen at the major league level. Some more notable details on his resume include five All-Star appearances, four Silver Slugger awards, and three Gold Glove awards. But that's not all; he also currently leads the franchise all-time in hits, home runs, doubles, walks, runs scored, runs batted in, games played, total bases, and more if you can believe it.Although Todd Helton was a force to be reckoned with for the majority of his career, he was on an absolute tear from 1999 to 2004. During this period, he was able to exceed the following stat lines: .320 batting average, 39 doubles, 30 home runs, 107 runs scored, 96 RBI, and a .577 slugging percentage.In the year 2000, Todd Helton took home the batting title after hitting an astonishing .372 with a .698 slugging percentage, including 59 doubles and 147 runs batted in. Oh, and he also led the National League with 216 hits.When you look at the final career stats for Todd Helton, he finished with a .316 batting average, 2,519 hits, 369 home runs, and 1,406 runs batted in.But is that enough to propel him as the best Rockies player to ever hit the field?To better answer this question, we'll have to narrow down a few other candidates. And if you've been around Rockies baseball for quite some time, then Larry Walker may ring a bell. Walker played with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, and he also had some great stats along the way.While Larry had multiple seasons of success with Colorado, 1997 was one to remember. The right-fielder would go on to smash 49 home runs, 130 RBIs, and hit a remarkable .366 at the plate. These incredible stats would land Larry Walker in the All-Star game, and he later went on to win the Most Valuable Player award for the 1997 season.Although Larry Walker and Todd Helton are names that Rockies fans will never forget, their current third-baseman, Nolen Arendado, may just go down as the best Rockies player to ever put on a jersey. Being only 29 years of age, Arenado has already cranked 235 home runs and 759 RBIs, including a career average of .294.Although there is much debate on who is the greatest Rockies player of all-time, Todd Helton currently leads the pack as the best player to ever rock the purple and white.