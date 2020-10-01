Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 1 October 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,481,963), deaths (36,158), and recoveries (1,225,257) by region:
Central (57,855 cases; 1,079 deaths; 50,653 recoveries): Burundi (508; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,838; 418; 19,440), CAR (4,829; 62; 1,914), Chad (1,200; 85; 1,007), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,684; 272; 10,165), Equatorial Guinea (5,030; 83; 4,769), Gabon (8,766; 54; 8,005), Sao Tome & Principe (911; 15; 886)
Eastern (170,911; 3,335; 97,059): Comoros (479; 7; 464), Djibouti (5,416; 61; 5,344), Eritrea (375; 0; 341), Ethiopia (75,368; 1,198; 31,204), Kenya (38,713; 718; 25,023), Madagascar (16,454; 232; 15,430), Mauritius (381; 10; 344), Rwanda (4,840; 29; 3,154), Seychelles (144; 0; 143), Somalia (3,588; 99; 2,946), South Sudan (2,704; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,653; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (8,287; 75; 4,430)
Northern (338,162; 11,122; 263,982): Algeria (51,373; 2,030; 36,174), Egypt (103,193; 5,930; 96,494), Libya (34,014; 540; 16,430), Mauritania (7,488; 161; 7,111), Morocco (123,653; 2,194; 102, 715), Tunisia (18,413; 265; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (738,118; 17,999; 655,265): Angola (4,972; 178; 1,815), Botswana (3,172; 16; 710), Eswatini (5,482; 109; 4,912), Lesotho (1,639; 38; 874), Malawi (5,773; 179; 4,263), Mozambique (8,728; 61; 5,232), Namibia (11,373; 123; 9,083), South Africa (674,339; 16, 734; 608,112), Zambia (14,802; 333; 13,961), Zimbabwe (7,838; 228; 6,303)
Western (176,917; 2,623; 158,298): Benin (2,357, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,056; 58; 1,335), Cape Verde (6,024; 60; 5,277), Cote d'Ivoire (19,724; 120; 19,291), Gambia (3,584; 113; 2,216), Ghana (46,656; 301; 45,942), Guinea (10,652; 66; 9,996), Guinea-Bissau (2,324; 39; 1,549), Liberia (1,343; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,118; 131; 2,453), Niger (1,197; 69; 1,114), Nigeria (58,848; 1,112; 50,358), Senegal (15,019; 311; 12,538), Sierra Leone (2,231; 72; 1,687), Togo (1,784; 48; 1,348)