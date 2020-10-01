Eye Square Launches Amazon Ad Testing Platform

The experimental testing solution allows users to evaluate ads in their natural Amazon contexts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eye Square, a Berlin-based market research agency renowned for its analysis of implicit customer reactions and innovative ad testing solutions, today announced the launch of its Amazon Ad Testing Platform. The new solution allows advertisers to evaluate the design, content, and placement of ads on Amazon.com in their natural environment.



Amazon’s advertising business has grown significantly in the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased demand for online shopping. According to Digiday, Amazon’s ad business grew by 44% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2020, exceeding the growth rates of both Facebook and YouTube. As more and more advertising dollars are allocated to the online shopping giant, the need to effectively test and refine ad content becomes paramount.

Eye square is the only market research company offering the ability to test advertising collateral in live websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and now Amazon. Leveraging “System0”—which foundationally improves results from “System1” and “System2”, in which implicit and explicit research is used to gauge emotional responses and effects—consumers are exposed to ads in their natural environment. This “in-context” live testing integrates advertising content into the authentic viewing context of the most important social media and e-commerce platforms, including both desktop and mobile devices. Using System0 allows advertisers to evaluate key performance metrics in the context in which advertisements appear to viewers, providing a true reflection of the ad’s impact and effectiveness.

Eye Square’s new Amazon Ad Testing Platform presents test banner ads in a natural Amazon environment, allowing marketers to test campaigns at the digital point-of-sale. Pre-testing advertisements using the Ad Testing Platform helps advertisers to:

Boost product visibility

Pre-test unknown brands before launch

Optimize creative

Explain triggers and best executions

Increase ROI



“Our new Amazon testing solution, informed by our proprietary System0 technology, allows marketers to come as close as possible to presenting an advertisement on the Amazon platform without actually purchasing ad space,” said Ephraim (Jeff) Bander, Eye Square’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Eye Square’s testing solutions have been proven many times over on social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Our expansion into Amazon allows marketers to refine advertising collateral on the world’s most important e-commerce platform. The Amazon Ad Testing Platform will prove immensely valuable to advertisers seeking to increase their ad spend on Amazon, optimize their e-commerce campaigns and increase conversions.”

About Eye Square GmbH

Eye Square is a leading global provider of innovative market research specializing in the fields of User Experience, Brand & Media and Shopper Experience Research.

Founded in 1999, Eye Square pioneered the use of eye tracking for user and market research, building up one of the largest databases for user experience, eye tracking, and advertising effectiveness data worldwide. The data allows Eye Square to benchmark how users experience new websites, mobile applications, products and advertisements against established biomarkers. Today, 8 of the top 10 global market research firms listed in the GRIT report use Eye Square technology.

Eye Square’s extensive client portfolio includes major companies such as Facebook, Google, P&G, Porsche, Deutsche Telekom, and LG Electronics, among others.