PinnacleART Employee Earns Distinguished CAMA Certification

Accreditation is highest-caliber recognition for leaders in asset management

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART, a leader in data optimization for complex processing facilities across multiple industries, is proud to announce that Ralph Stevens, principal reliability consultant, recently earned the distinguished Certified Asset Management Assessor (CAMA) certification. The CAMA certification is a global designation given to individuals who have demonstrated their ability to be an auditor of asset management systems. Fewer than 1,000 individuals around the world have the CAMA certification, and only about 20 of those certified are in the U.S.



“The CAMA certification gives our customers the opportunity to have their asset management programs assessed by a certified ISO 55000 auditor,” said Paul Hughes, partner, PinnacleART. “We’re proud to provide our customers with best-in-class professionals to help manage their assets more strategically and unlock the full value of asset management for their programs.”

The certification was developed by World Partners in Asset Management (WPiAM), a joint venture of several global organizations including the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP). Individuals seeking the certification must meet a rigorous set of requirements and exhibit their expertise in asset management and reliability subject matters.

Certified individuals can help facilities implement and maintain asset management programs that are compliant with the ISO 55000 standard. Facilities with ISO 55000-compliant programs utilize asset strategies based on industry best practices. Additionally, certified individuals can help facilities gain a competitive edge on their peers by identifying performance gaps and areas of improvement.

Stevens’ CAMA certification empowers him to certify entire asset registries, enhance workforce and staffing plans and strategize inventory for facilities. Stevens is also a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP), an additional reliability certification from SMRP.

About PinnacleART

PinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries— including national oil companies, super majors, and majors, as well as independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment; ensure safety of personnel; optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend; and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.

Contact:

Brittany Kopech, Client Solutions & Marketing Manager

281-598-1330

Brittany.Kopech@pinnacleart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/878f13af-1b49-458d-894e-7dc2abc33232