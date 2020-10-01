AdminUniverse™ Announces Virtual Meeting for ACE Summit 2020 –– “Rebounding with Purpose”

ACE Summit 2020 - Rebounding with Purpose Facilitator & Founder of ACE, Joanne Linden, Author of Leveraging up will be event facilitator. Geoffrey A. Moore, Author of Crossing the Chasm and his newest book Zone to Win

SAN JOSE, CA, US, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdminUniverse ™ Announces Virtual Meeting forACE Summit 2020 –– “Rebounding with Purpose”(San Jose, CA) AdminUniverse™ –– a leader in offering workshops and training for administrative professionals worldwide –– has announced that its ACE Peer Learning Network™ is holding their 3rd Annual ACE Summit 2020, “Rebounding With Purpose”, virtually for the first time on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1:00 to 6:00pm PT.Its guest speaker luminaries will include:Geoffrey A. Moore, author of Crossing the Chasm, The Gorilla Game, Inside the Tornado, and newest masterpiece Zone to Win. Mr. Moore is an author, speaker, and advisor who splits his consulting time between start-up companies in the Wildcat Venture Partners portfolios and established high-tech enterprises.In this time of COVID, it is more important than ever that people stay grounded and get connected. The whole company looks to its senior management at this time for inspiration and guidance. But who do those executives turn to? Well, one person is you, their trusted EA business partner. So how can you be of most help? In this chalk talk, Geoff Moore will share a framework he learned from one of his favorite CEOs, Marc Benioff. It is called V2MOM (for Vision, Values, Methods, Obstacles, and Measures), and it has proved exceptionally valuable in helping both individuals and teams stay grounded and get connected to their work. Geoff will walk participants through each of the stages of the model and then lead a discussion about how one might draw upon these ideas as we help our executives step up in these trying times.Mr. Moore will be speaking to what it will take to survive and thrive as business pivots and employee roles change. Most importantly how to Stay Grounded and Getting Connected in a Time of Disruption.Amy Vetter, is the CEO of The B3 Method Institute and Drishtiq Yoga, a keynote speaker, and corporate board member. She is the author of the book, Business, Balance & Bliss: How the B3 Method Can Transform Your Career and Life, and the host of the Breaking Beliefs podcast. As a CPA and Yogi -- who specializes in Technology Innovation –- Amy provides a unique perspective that inspires people to transform their careers, businesses, and lives. Her speaking programs encompass one-of-a-kind topics on digital transformation, mindfulness, leadership, employee engagement, company culture, change management and innovation. Her ACE Summit 2020 topic: Creating an Engaged Company Culture in the Digital Age.Alana Wright, International speaker, master trainer, and former co-worker of author David Allen, will speak about his book, Getting Things Done. She will discuss how productivity is directly proportional to our ability to relax, organize our thoughts, and how it ultimately helps us unleash incredible creative potential.Joanne Linden, author of Leveraging Up!, also the President & Master Trainer at AdminUniverse, and Founder of ACE Peer Learning Network, will be the event facilitator.About ACE Summit 2020 – Rebounding with Purpose“Developed for Assistants, Executive Assistants and Chiefs of Staff who report to C-Suite Executives, this event will highlight what it will take to rebound from this year and do it with a purpose.” stated Joanne Linden, Founder and Facilitator of Administrative Center of Excellence (ACE).The Summit is for ACE Members only and is included in their membership subscription. To join the event, and further details: Learn MoreRegistration Deadline: Extended until Monday, October 5, 2020.About Administrative Center of Excellence™ (ACE).ACE is a platform for CEO and C-Suite assistants to share and compare best practices; discover how to become leaders and advocates for their administrative teams; discuss challenges of supporting a high-powered executive; determine how to take the executive / EA partnership to the next level to make the executive/assistant team as dynamic as possible and to enhance the executive's productivity. Learn More.# # #

