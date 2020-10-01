Oil Lobbying Groups lead Discussion on Improving the Environment for Energy Companies in Africa

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org), in partnership with the International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Nigeria Chapter, held an African Exploration webinar this week; major topics of discussion were driven by regulations that are practical and sensible for the environment; the enhancement of technology, youth and women participation; as well as infrastructure issues that stand in the way of the continents growth; panelists included Chuks Enwereji, Chairman, International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Nigeria Chapter; Chijioke Akwukwuma, Managing Director, ODENL; Ross Compton, EAME Consultant, International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC); Wole Oyetoran, Country Manager, PGS Nigeria; John Scott, Vice President, Western Hemisphere, Polarcus and Chichi Emenike, Head, Gas Ventures, Neconde Energy Limited and Senior VP, Verner Ayukeba as the moderator.

As many African projects experience force majeure, others have seen slight delays across the upstream and midstream sector, resulting in job losses across the board. Irrespective of the difficult circumstances, the oil and gas industry remains the backbone of most African countries. Oil producing countries such as Nigeria, Angola or Congo continue to face the hardship of these repercussions. While Nigeria has been a strong advocate for the adoption of economic models to make doing business easier and foster opportunities that allow for collective growth, there still is much to be done by government and advisory boards across the industry.

In terms of local policy development and the expansion of energy infrastructure, the panel had much to say about government playing their role in influencing a successful environment post Covid-19. Other key highlighting points that arose of the webinar spoke to the need of encouraging youth and women participation, and the need to engage in joint ventures and understand markets well-enough to provide the right kind of data for investors. It is clear that there is light underneath the tunnel for Africa with all its progress, providing the right incentives are granted and the right policy reforms are adopted.

Closing remarks from all panelists focused on the many opportunities that exist in natural gas, especially after Covid-19. Given the complexity of Africa and its challenges, environmental programs can seek to empower nations across the continent and advance existing matters through the use of science and data to enable the role of investment and open up local content opportunities which leads to the road of sensible regulations, business engagements and other areas alike.