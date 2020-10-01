Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces First Day of Trading on Nasdaq

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “THRY” following its direct listing.

“Today marks a major milestone in Thryv’s history at a time when our services are more essential than ever before,” said Chief Executive Officer of Thryv, Joe Walsh. “The global pandemic has impacted businesses of all sizes and stature, but we believe Thryv’s innovative solutions have been effective in driving increased operational efficiencies to the small and midsize business market.

"I am immensely proud of what Thryv has achieved thus far and look forward to continuing to capitalize on future opportunities.”

Thryv’s management team will be joined by members of the board of directors and various employees at a virtual bell ringing ceremony for the closing bell of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The event will be broadcast live from Nasdaq’s MarketSite Tower in New York City.

About Thryv

Thryv is one of the largest companies in the United States that provides small-to-medium sized businesses (“SMBs”) with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv’s solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships and run their day-to-day operations.

