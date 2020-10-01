SCDOR CONSOLIDATED SALES TAX RETURN NOW AVAILABLE FOR BUSINESSES

Page Content

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announces a new Sales Tax filing option for businesses with multiple locations: the Consolidated Sales Tax Return.

This option allows businesses to file one return for multiple locations covering information normally submitted on the ST-3, State Sales and Use Tax Return, and the ST-389, Schedule for Local Taxes. This option is only available for monthly filers with retail Sales Tax accounts. Businesses must apply and be approved by the SCDOR to use this filing option.

"We're pleased to provide this new, business-friendly consolidated filing option for our customers," SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. "Making sure we provide helpful tools and services to South Carolina businesses is a priority for the SCDOR."

"South Carolina's retailers appreciate Director Powell and his team's months of hard work and commitment to developing this new program," South Carolina Retail Association Executive Director Rebecca Leach said. "This new tool will be a gamechanger for retailers with multiple locations allowing them to spend less time and resources compiling monthly tax filings and more time focusing on growing their businesses and continuing to serve the citizens of South Carolina."

Why use the Consolidated Sales Tax Return?

It is fast and easy.

It saves time and paper.

It increases accuracy, reducing errors.

How do you use the Consolidated Sales Tax Return?

MyDORWAY automatically calculates the State and Local Sales Tax due for the month, along with any available discounts. When you finish filing, you can pay the Sales Tax due for all locations in one easy payment.

For more information, including FAQs and a Consolidated Sales Tax Return tutorial, visit dor.sc.gov/consolidatedsales.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.