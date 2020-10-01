HUAWEI Member Center Benefits Revealed

Helping Huawei users get the most of their devices with the Member Center on flagship P40 Pro+, Nova 7 and more!

LONDON, UK, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huawei is set to expand the offering of their membership center to the international markets, which makes it an exciting time to be a Huawei owner. The platform is already seeing massive success in China with fun and diverse online and offline activities connecting users and providing them with alternative services, not accessible via any other platform.Huawei, in China, has been working closely with renowned artists, photographers, musicians, and industry leaders, in developing courses, and have made more than 50 courses available. So, users could look forward to video, music, games and personalized, attentive services. Rewards will also include in-person events, like HUAWEI product launches, and face-to-face meetings with celebrities and influencers.In the future, gift packs are to be provided, including short and long-term benefits such as 50GB of free cloud storage on specific devices. The way users unlock these incredible features? Experience points. These points are awarded for activity within Huawei apps and will impact your membership level.Huawei members are classified into three levels based on their points level and gain increased benefits accordingly. Members of different levels can enjoy different types of exclusive benefits.Elite members can enjoy perks such as exclusive hotline (priority access to manual service hotline), appointment call back, new device events and other proprietary early-access rights.Also, the HUAWEI Member Center is expanding its cooperation with high-quality partners the world over and will provide more premium privileges for Elite members over time.The summer is set to host a stage of frequent releases and developments from the tech giant in a bid to keep HUAWEI Member Center competitive and inviting for its users.Huawei is excited to be expanding the HUAWEI Member Center offering globally. Having achieved incredible feats in China, and servicing their customers with features and benefits they can’t find anywhere else, international users can also expect the same in the coming weeks and months.