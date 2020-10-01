Governor Abbott Recognizes Corpus Christi Blue Ribbon Schools

October 1, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Corpus Christi where he recognized two Corpus Christi Independent School District (ISD) schools that have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020: the Early Childhood Development Center and Windsor Park Elementary School. The Governor also issued a proclamation to celebrate the achievements of these two schools.

"This Blue Ribbon recognition is a testament to the parents, students, teachers, and staff at both Early Childhood Development Center and Windsor Park Elementary School," said Governor Abbott. "A quality education is the foundation for a child's success, and it requires supportive parents, hard-working students, and dedicated teachers and administrators who motivate students to learn and grow. That is exactly the winning combination that we have with these two schools, and I am honored to recognize them for this tremendous achievement."

The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

About the Early Childhood Development Center

The Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) is located adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico on the beautiful Texas A&M Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) campus. The TAMUCC campus is the only university located on its own island, Ward Island. We are a partnership between TAMUCC and Corpus Christi ISD in which both work collaboratively to provide support for our students, teachers and parents. Not only is the ECDC teaching elementary students, we also provide instruction to future educators. The ECDC campus is open for observation by university students to watch the use of the latest teaching strategies and interact with the elementary students through tutoring in class and through camps. Being nestled within a university campus also allows our staff the unique opportunity to be a part of the College of Education and Human Development and keep abreast of the latest research and teach future educators while also learning alongside them.

The ECDC is a 50/50 two-way dual-language campus. All students receive instruction in two languages, English and Spanish. The dual-language curriculum helps the ECDC students improve their vocabulary, problem solving abilities, and develop collaboration skills while increasing their cultural literacy in both languages. Our students learn from each other through language, educational experiences, and celebrations of the rich cultures found in South Texas.

While the ECDC is small in size and enrollment, our impact on future educators, and the lives of our students, families and staff is far reaching and impactful.

About the Windsor Park G/T Elementary School

Windsor park Elementary School is a gifted and talented International Baccalaureate magnet school serving students in Corpus Christi, Texas. Students at Windsor Park are able to take part in a wholly gifted curriculum with emphases on rigor, inquiry, transdisciplinary skills, and global studies. These studies allow students choice, voice, and agency through a variety of student-created products, projects, and collaborative assignments. Students are also able to utilize technology seamlessly throughout their learning journey through a variety of blended work. It is the school's mission to "...provide a dynamic school environment that encourages the joy of life-long learning, respects and celebrates the diversity of others, and develops confident, productive leaders for society."

At Windsor Park, it is important that students be provided choice and creativity outside of classroom doors as well as in. Each Friday afternoon students choose and participate in classes provided by teachers and volunteers ranging from school of rock to folk art around the world and much more. During "Safari Day" each week, students participate in music, art, computer science, Spanish, global problem solving, and hands-on science experiments. Students also travel throughout the community and state for such opportunities as learning about ecosystems, walking in the footsteps of history, attending performance, and participating in debates at City Hall.

The success of the school is a true team effort. Joined by parents, experienced educators, and community partners, Windsor Park students excel on the local, state, and national stage.