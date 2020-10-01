CFSC-OPEC honoured to welcome Anne-Marie Mulumba and Mritunjay Sinha as members of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) welcomes the support and expertise of two new Board members, Anne-Marie Mulumba (Director), and Mritunjay (MJ) Sinha (Treasurer).



“As an organization helping schools, not-for-profit organizations and individuals at risk of digital exclusion to adopt the technology, connectivity and skills they need to thrive in our society, CFSC-OPEC is pleased to welcome new members whose expertise reflects our values of inclusion and social responsibility,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director of CFSC-OPEC.

Anne-Marie Mulumba collaborates with multidisciplinary teams to inform digital product delivery. Her focus is to conduct research with francophones, people with disabilities, businesses and under-presented groups by building relationships with community organizations across the country to promote inclusion.

A social entrepreneur-operator and an investor, MJ Sinha has been working in impact and responsible investing for the last few years. He started with Grand Challenges Canada and thereafter helped deploy over C$30M through private-market impact investing and over C$100M through responsible investment strategies for several family offices, foundations, and other investors. His passion for social change is complemented by his experience in Capital Markets and Corporate Strategy.

“As a small Montreal-based organization, CFSC has demonstrated exceptional agility in supporting Government of Canada programs through close collaboration with private, public and not-for-profit partners in every province and territory,” said Darrell Liebrecht, Chair of CFSC-OPEC. “We strongly believe that the addition of Anne-Marie and MJ to our Board will help the organization further elevate its focus on inclusiveness while fulfilling its important mandate of supporting Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs.”

About CFSC

Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services stand in four pillars - marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.

