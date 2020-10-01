Government prepares fines on alcoholic beverages

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 1 - Angolan Government is preparing a legal regulation on the consumption of alcoholic beverages, with fines ranging between Akz 4, 000 and Akz 400,000.,

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta,while speaking at the 9th session of the Cabinet Council.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that the fines will depend on the transgression and will fall both on those who consume, as well as on those who provide or have an trade outlet that does abide by the norms.

According to the minister, the diploma will establish the legal regime, availability, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places and open to the public.

“The consumption of alcoholic beverages is a major public health problem and, especially, when it is consumed by people under the age of 18 year old, women who are breastfeeding or in a state of pregnancy, drivers, pilots and other risk professionals”, stated the official.

He also pointed out people who were already intoxicated and those who work or those in full activity in the Defense and Security bodies, as framed in the same pattern.

To Sílvia Lutucuta, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to domestic violence and other forms of violence.

The session also approved a diploma establishing the general regime for access and use of residences built with public funds, which integrate the real estate heritage of the State.

The document defines that all resident nationals and foreigners, over 18 years of age, who have never benefited from housing built with public funds, are eligible for housing.

This includes spouses and those living in the condition of recognised non-marital partnership.

The Cabinet Council meeting recommended that the fight against the invasion of properties and the vandalism of property should involve the whole of Angolan society, with stress to the Central and Local Administrative Authorities of the State, the National Police and others, with priority always being given to measures to prevent invasions and vandalism.

The session also approved the Presidential Decree that creates the Government Stationary, a diploma that defines the rules for its proper use, as well as the procedures necessary to ensure the standardization of the Executive's visual identity.

The instrument also regulates the use of the National Insignia and Government Logo in official documents and harmonises the stationary in use in the different Public Administration Bodies and Services.