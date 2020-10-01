GrapheneCA Announces New Industry-Changing Product Commoditizing Super Material - Graphene

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Graphene supplier and product manufacturer Nano Graphene Inc., (d/b/a GrapheneCA; “GrapheneCA”) is adding a new breakthrough antimicrobial product to protect glass surfaces in public and private places from dangerous microorganisms. GrapheneCA has developed a new graphene-improved ceramic-based coating with a built-in antimicrobial additive for protection of various types of glass for up to 2 years. The superhydrophobic coating constantly guards surfaces, which is particularly important in-between the regular cleaning cycles. Produced jointly with a global aerospace specialty coating maker, the antimicrobial product is user-friendly and easy to apply. Once applied, it dries within 20 minutes, and is invisible to the human eye.



The coating is an ideal solution to use on glass doors, storefronts, and plexiglass protective shields at banks, shops, and offices, as well as in taxicabs and mass transit.

“GrapheneCA’s continuous efforts to help reduce surfaces contamination with dangerous pathogens resulted in developing of this antimicrobial coating. It provides an adequate protection for some of the most vulnerable surfaces like glass and other glass-type parts in common places,” said Sergey Voskresensky, COO at GrapheneCA.

Earlier this year GrapheneCA launched an online store, which now offers several advanced antimicrobial coatings, including Dr. Nano, Dr. Metal, and Dr. Wall that have been tested by an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory in accordance with ASTM E2180 protocols to determine antimicrobial activities of additives in polymeric materials. All GrapheneCA’s products are made in the USA.

Graphene is a super-conductor that is 200 times stronger than steel by weight and is 1,000 times lighter than paper. It is virtually transparent and can convert light into electricity. Made of carbon, a highly abundant element, it ensures that scarcity or a lack of supply will never likely be a factor. Its discovery was awarded the Nobel Prize, and it has been touted as a global and industrial game-changer for years. It has applications in the production of paint, cement, glass, and industrial manufacture, as well as in electrical cooling, electrical conduction, solar power generation, medical device production, aerospace, and a lot more.

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA is a New-York based engineering and technology company focused on developing innovative products using graphene-based components. GrapheneCA offers original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with high-quality, off-the-shelf products for multiple industries and sectors including construction, medicine, geotextiles, 3D printing, composites, and many others. The company’s line of graphene-improved coatings has been tested and accredited by numerous ISO standards. Learn more by visiting https://grapheneca.com .

