PanTerra Named a Hot Vendor in Unified Communications and Collaboration for 2020 by Aragon Research

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra, a leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, announced today it has been named a Hot Vendor in Unified Communications and Collaboration by Aragon Research. Aragon considers companies for this award that provide integrated communications that are inclusive of voice, video, collaboration, and integration in consideration for their award. Pandemic-affected businesses, forced to relocate employees to their homes, are driving the need for comprehensive, cohesive solutions that enables remote workers to maximize productivity and stay connected through multiple channels of communications. More about the award can be found on Aragon’s website https://aragonresearch.com/hot-vendors-in-unified-communications-and-collaboration-2020/.



Arthur Chang, PanTerra President and CEO, was quoted, “We proudly accept this award from Aragon Research as we believe that it reaffirms our mission to provide the most robust enterprise communications solution on the market.” Arthur continued, “We see secure, easy to deploy multi-channel communications, collaborations and content sharing services are especially important in today’s work environment. Opening Streams up with additional APIs and plug-ins further enables our customers to integrate Streams into their existing IT eco-system.”

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

PanTerra offers a full end-to-end solution including the Streams cloud service, WAN connectivity and on-premises hardware, which includes IP phones, QoS routers and switches. PanTerra supports a wide range of WAN connectivity solutions from SD-WAN and MPLS to open Internet. On-premises hardware can be purchased or optionally rented through a unique Hardware as a Service (HaaS) option, which can eliminate expensive up-front capex costs and allows for the hardware to be optionally upgraded annually.

PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

