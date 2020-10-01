Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
At the Polls, Episode 3: The Role of the Courts in Election 2020

Election Day is fast approaching, and while we’re doing everything we can to prepare, some questions remain unanswered. 

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU Voting Rights Project, and University of Michigan law professor Leah Litman join the At the Polls podcast this week to discuss litigation across the country that could impact who gets to vote and how.

https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/901226137

Election years are always busy for the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, but this year is even more action-packed due to the pandemic. For many, the safest way to vote is to vote by mail, yet millions of eligible voters nationwide cannot access the ballot due to state restrictions on who is allowed to cast an absentee ballot. Other requirements, such as those mandating witness signatures and ballot notarization, do not allow for CDC-recommended social distancing. 

The ACLU has filed 25 lawsuits in 19 states and Puerto Rico to expand access to vote by mail and to challenge unnecessary witness, notary, and voter ID requirements. In the latest episode of At the Polls, we take a closer look at how litigation after the election could end up in the Supreme Court, and what we can all do now to avoid that scenario. 

Listen now and subscribe to stay up to date on election news. 

At the Polls, Episode 3: The Role of the Courts in Election 2020

