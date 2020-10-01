Shawcor Ltd. Announces Contract Award for the Payara Development Project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) today announced that its pipe coating division has been awarded a definitive contract with Saipem to provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services for the Payara development project located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.



The value of the award is in the range of C$55-$65 million and is scheduled to commence in Q4 2020 from Shawcor’s Veracruz, Mexico and Channelview, Texas facilities. Saipem previously awarded Shawcor coating contracts for the first two phases of the Liza development in Guyana in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The Payara phase of the Development project has been sanctioned by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited and its partners HESS Guyana Exploration Ltd and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global company serving various sectors of the Infrastructure, Energy and Transportation markets through three reporting segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems and Automotive and Industrial. The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

