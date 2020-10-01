ProSearch Celebrates the Electronic Discovery Institute’s 10th Anniversary of the EDI Leadership Summit

EDI’s flagship educational initiative, this year themed “ReDiscovering Discovery,” will be presented virtually on October 13 & 15

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, is proud to announce its continued support of the Electronic Discovery Institute with its Diamond Level sponsorship of the organization's 10th annual Leadership Summit, "ReDiscovering Discovery," to be held virtually on Tuesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 15.



EDI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education, leadership, service, advocacy and research at the intersection of law and technology, with its members including corporate counsel, private practitioners, judges, professors of law and science, consultants, technologists and experts.

Patrick Oot, EDI co-founder, says, “We greatly appreciate our partnership with ProSearch and their 10 years of support and engagement with the institute. ProSearch shares our values in continued education, thought leadership and industry diversity; its contributions and support make the summit a rewarding experience for the entire EDI community – a collegial group of corporate counsel, private practitioners, judges, professors of law and science, consultants, technologists and experts.”

“We are proud to have supported the institute from its inception and wish to congratulate Patrick and his team on 10 years of outstanding contributions to industry education,” shares ProSearch CEO Julia Hasenzahl. “We share EDI’s unique commitment to fostering long-lasting relationships and their dedication to the advancement of thought leadership and advocacy.”

ProSearch eDiscovery experts will participate as faculty in multiple educational sessions of the conference. Chris Mayer, engagement manager at ProSearch, will serve as moderator for the opening plenary session on October 13 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, titled “From R2-D2 to BB-8: The Newest Tools for Discovery and Document Review,” a discussion about the latest tools and technologies for review and analysis of ESI.

On Thursday, October 15, at 10:15 a.m. EDT, Ryan Costello, engagement manager at ProSearch, will participate in a panel discussion on “Facing What’s Ahead: Facial Recognition, A.I. & Privacy.” Privacy experts will examine the benefits and risks of facial recognition and biometric technologies and address litigation risks posed by such technologies.

Online registration for the 2020 EDI Leadership Summit is now open.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet electronic discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and information governance requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Learn more about solutions and careers at ProSearch by visiting Prosearch.com.