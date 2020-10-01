HP Inc. and The LAGRANT Foundation Launch Technology + Social Innovation Program to Increase Diversity in Communications

/EIN News/ -- Inaugural program focuses on creating career opportunities for diverse communications talent; Builds on HP’s broader efforts including ongoing program with Historically Black Colleges and Universities



News highlights:

HP is partnering with The LAGRANT Foundation to launch a three-year program to support early-career professionals in journalism, communications and digital content creation.

Participants will gain practical experience and mentorship working with HP’s global team to become versed in strategic communications, employee engagement and social impact programs.

Participants will have the opportunity to take business communications courses on HP LIFE, a global online program providing business and IT leadership skills.

HP will amplify the program by extending it to its network of PR agency partners.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced a partnership with The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) to launch the Technology + Social Innovation program, with the goal to increase opportunities for diverse talent in the communications industry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the makeup of the communications industry in the U.S. is predominantly White (83.6 percent), with only 9.9 percent African Americans, 5.8 percent Asian Americans and 13.6 percent Hispanic Americans. On the contrary, the U.S. population will be more heterogeneous -- one in three Americans is projected to be a race other than White by 2060 based on the U.S. Census Bureau. The statistics show the growing business imperative of building a pipeline of diverse storytellers.

Through the Technology + Social Innovation program, participants will have access to a global network of mentors and learn practical skillsets centered on areas including corporate reputation, brand journalism, product positioning and content and digital marketing. Participants will also learn about the intersection of business and society, with a focus on how priorities such as sustainability, education, equality and human rights influence reputation and ultimately drive business success.

HP will provide TLF network with access to HP LIFE, a global online program providing business skills training. Participants can take relevant online classes such as business communications, design thinking and data science among other topics at their own pace. They will also learn how to use insights and analytics to reach and influence audiences.

The program will be led by HP’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer Karen Kahn and TLF’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kim L. Hunter. It will build on TLF’s mission of increasing the number of ethnic minorities in the fields of advertising, marketing and public relations. HP is inviting its agencies to join the program as a way to help more diverse talent kick-start careers in communications.

“Kim Hunter’s passionate leadership and commitment to diversity is strengthening our profession and creating the next generation of communications leaders,” Karen Kahn said. “HP shares TLF’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture across the industry. Not only is it the right thing to do, it drives innovation and business success. The more our teams reflect the diversity of the customers and markets we serve, the better we’ll perform as a company and as individuals.”

“Given the minority will unequivocally become the majority in the near future, this program is designed specifically to develop the next generation of communicators in the groundbreaking field of technology and social innovation,” said Kim L. Hunter.

Extension of HP’s Commitments to Support Diverse Hiring

The partnership with TLF illustrates HP’s commitment to address societal challenges affecting today’s youth and minorities. Recently, HP announced the annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Business Challenge in partnership with the National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable to grow the next generation of Black business talent. Additionally, HP is collaborating with American Airlines and Black Enterprise to host the BE SMART Hackathon for HBCU students on October 9. In response to declining internships due to Covid-19, HP launched HP Summer Scholars, a virtual development program for college students.

Click here for information about the Technology + Social Innovation Program.



About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF)

Since its inception in 1998, The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) has provided $2.7 million and 643 scholarships to continue its mission to increase the number of ethnic minorities in the fields of advertising, marketing and public relations. With the generous support of its major donors and supporters, TLF provides scholarships, career & professional development workshops, mentorships and internships/entry-level positions to African American/Black, Alaska Native/Native American, Asian American/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latino undergraduate and graduate students.

