Caremerge Partners With Spiro100 To Help Older Adults Stay Active & Well Through The New Normal

The partnership brings Spiro100’s full suite of on-demand wellness classes to communities via the Caremerge Community Engagement platform

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caremerge , an EHR and engagement platform that promotes wellness and inspires collaboration between residents, staff, and families to over 460 communities, today is thrilled to announce a partnership with Spiro100 , the nation’s leading video streaming wellness program provider for older adults and senior living communities.



The collaboration brings safe in-room physical activity to Caremerge communities and senior care providers who need it most. Senior living communities that were forced to rethink the activities they offer to their residents can now supplement in-person wellness activities with Spiro100’s curated virtual fitness and wellness classes.

“Adding Spiro100’s streaming classes to the Caremerge platform solves the challenges senior community activities coordinators, residents, and management are facing,” said Nancy Koenig, CEO of Caremerge. “This partnership is an important step toward fulfilling our Smart Aging® vision to provide technology solutions that deliver personalized and empowered resident wellness.”

Studies show that senior communities that have well-developed wellness programs improve the quality of life for their residents. A white paper by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) concluded that communities offering a wellness program increased resident satisfaction and prolonged their independence by an average of 2.7 years.

With this powerful integration, staff members and residents will have access to Spiro100’s entire library of over 100 exercise and meditation classes. Each class is created and led by nationally recognized senior wellness experts to provide a purposeful fitness tool for senior care providers and better quality of life for residents.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Caremerge, which will bring Spiro100 into more senior living communities across the country at a time when providing engagement programming has become exceedingly difficult. Health and safety challenges have led many to make cuts to their fitness option,” said Howard Rochestie, Co- founder of Spiro100. “Health and wellness for older adults has never been more important than it is right now.”

“After observing the challenges in the senior living sector, we noticed when activity and fitness programs were cut, wellness and activities directors were tasked with finding ways to keep vulnerable residents healthy and happy. Now is the right time to bring senior living communities a digital fitness tool developed for aging adults of all ability levels. Caremerge has led the way for technology innovation in senior living, and we are excited to combine our solutions to better address the senior living industry’s needs and offer accessible fitness, wellness and resident engagement technology to communities across the U.S."

To learn more about wellness programs for senior living communities visit caremerge.com or contact info@caremerge.com

About Caremerge

Caremerge is an EHR and engagement platform that promotes wellness and inspires collaboration between residents, staff, and families. We believe in a frictionless client care model that creates long-lasting partnerships with successful outcomes. With a transformative, easy-to-use cloud-based network, Caremerge connects the entire care team to streamline cross-enterprise workflows among providers, engage families and residents and improve overall wellness resulting in reduced costs, enhanced experiences and more positive outcomes. Caremerge is used by over 450 senior living communities across the country.

About Spiro100

Spiro100 is an innovative video streaming fitness & wellness program for seniors. Developed by a national award-winning program director for retirement communities, Spiro100 boasts the largest original library of senior wellness classes in the world and adds new classes every month. Our 100+ classes are categorized by mind, body, and spirit, and are searchable by activity level, ranging from fully seated to advanced. Over 30 classes are appropriate for use in Memory Care.

