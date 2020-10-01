International Land Alliance has Selected p2klabs to Support Branding and Marketing Technology Initiative

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today the engagement of p2klabs, a CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) company for marketing, branding, and design services.



p2klabs (p2k) is a marketing, design, and innovation consulting firm that specializes in applying design, technology, and business process methodologies to create intuitive digital experiences and journeys that help transform and grow businesses. p2k is owned by CleanSpark, which ILAL has a partnership with to create sustainable power solutions through microgrid development for its properties.

International Land Alliance has previously announced multiple new developments near the California border, specifically Baja California, Mexico, which is known for its beautiful beaches, outstanding golf resorts, and abundant wineries. The properties are being visited and purchased mostly by Mexican-Americans and retirees from the Southwest United States. These unique residential resort communities: Costa Bajamar, Plaza Bajamar, Valle Divino and the Oasis Park Resort all offer affordable luxury living and are now ready to be mass marketed. The ILAL team, which operates with a lean methodology, is outsourcing some of these efforts to expedite and help their team to focus on its current customers and new opportunities.

p2klabs will help update the corporate website, sales and marketing materials, as well as improving some of the property technology (PropTech) software applications which will make shopping for and purchasing land and homes in Baja California even easier.

Roberto Valdes, President and CEO of ILAL said of the engagement, “We are now working with p2klabs and CleanSpark, not only to help facilitate optimized energy production, but also on branding and PropTech initiatives for the Company. We are excited to provide a better customer experience, enhanced website, and updated technology which will enable more visitors to all of our developments and surrounding areas to find our affordable, family friendly, amenity-rich locations. It will also provide benefit to our shareholders.”

About p2klabs, Inc.:

p2klabs, a CleanSpark company, is a marketing, design, and development agency based in Las Vegas, NV. Our services consist of innovation consulting and business process methodologies. We orchestrate national digital marketing and demand generation campaigns for leading companies and product lines. From product launch to growth marketing, and sales process refinement, our team has top-level design and marketing resources to take concepts to successful strategies. For more information, visit www.p2klabs.com

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

