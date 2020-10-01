Competitive Power Ventures Honored with POWER Magazine Top Gas-Fired Plant Award

Fairview Energy Center Named Top Performer in the Electricity-Generating Industry

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced its Fairview Energy Center (CPV Fairview) has been honored with a Top Plant award in the gas-fired category by POWER Magazine. CPV Fairview, a 1,050-MW natural gas-fired facility in Jackson Township, Pennsylvania, is the first and only facility of its scale in the world to possess high content ethane blending with natural gas capabilities. Located on a remediated brownfield site, CPV Fairview uses GE’s DLN2.6+ combustion system for enhanced plant economics. The $1 billion plant came online in December 2019, several months ahead of schedule.

“We are honored to see CPV Fairview recognized as a Top Plant in POWER Magazine’s gas-fired category and thankful for the support of our partners Osaka Gas USA and Apollo Global Management, major equipment supplier GE, construction contractor Kiewit, operator NAES, and Jackson Township for their support,” said CPV CEO Gary Lambert. “As CPV Fairview approaches its first anniversary of operation, we reflect back on all the hard work through development and construction and now look forward to many more years of providing safe, reliable, cost effective and environmentally responsible energy to the community.”

By deploying technologies that are more than twice as efficient as older generation, CPV and its partners are helping generate electricity while using a fraction of the fuel, which significantly reduces emissions and cost to consumers. CPV Fairview provides increased electric reliability for Pennsylvania: should the cost of natural gas increase, its flexibility within its fuel sources allows it to maintain grid reliability and provide cost-effective rates to consumers, without compromising emissions or efficiency. The facility provides flexible, dispatchable power that complements the intermittency of renewables and will help PA reach their energy goals.

“We are thrilled to see CPV’s technical and operational leadership and innovation recognized with this award from POWER Magazine,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Gas Power. “By using GE’s most efficient H-class gas turbine technology at the Fairview project, CPV will be able to deliver sustainable, reliable, and affordable electricity to their customers for years to come.”

The CPV Fairview site, once a salvage yard, was revitalized for the project through the hauling and removal of 178,355 tons of buried debris, 10 underground storage tanks, and 0.63 miles of underground piping. The plant required 2.6 million man-hours to complete and utilized more than 600 union labor workers. CPV Fairview uses industrial raw water from the Cambria Somerset Authority (CSA) for non-contact cooling purposes, which is then returned to CSA as reclaimed water for further potential industrial use.

For more than four decades, POWER Magazine has honored the top performers in the electricity-generating industry with annual power plant awards. Winning plants are categorized by fuel type and distinguished by innovative design or engineering upgrades, producing power more reliably or more economically than comparable plants, or demonstrating a new generation or environmental controls technology.

About CPV

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 5.3 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company’s Asset Management division currently manages more than 10.6 GW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in nine states for 13 different owner groups. Our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustained track record of success have enabled us to grow into the number one thermal developer and one of North America’s premier energy companies. For more information: www.cpv.com and follow CPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

Jennifer Villarreal Competitive Power Ventures 781-817-8978 jvillarreal@cpv.com