Chatsworth Products’ eConnect® Power Distribution Units Are Recognized with Two Industry Awards

Next-Generation eConnect PDUs Solve Several Challenges in Power Distribution, Accidental Disconnections, Software Integration, Regulatory Compliance and More

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, California, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatsworth Products (CPI) is pleased to announce its eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs) have been awarded for their innovation and visionary design by two distinct publications.

Earlier this year, CPI announced enhancements in the eConnect line, bringing even more benefits to customers and further solidifying its position as a power management expert.

Innovators Award

From Cabling Installation & Maintenance (CI&M), eConnect has been honored with the Gold Innovators Award in the cable protection and management category. CPI’s extensive experience in intelligent power management and customer-centric focus were instrumental when being considered for the following award-winning features and benefits:

Redundancy Pack option—an industry first—for easy identification of the primary and secondary (failover) unit

Latest UL 62368 compliance

Secure Array IP consolidation of up to 48 units under one IP address, with the option for a second one for failover support; reducing networking costs by 90%

Phase-balance outlets on three-phase models, simplifying equal loading across all phases

Integrated environmental sensors that provide notifications of hot spots within cabinets

Integrated RFID electronic locks that provide managed cabinet-level access control

Field-replaceable controller for easy serviceability and upgradeability while maintaining power to critical loads

Bistable latching relays for reduced energy consumption and increased service reliability on Switched PDU models

Patent-pending locking outlets, which prevent accidental disconnections without requiring special cords that can cost upwards of $200 per PDU

Native software integration from CPI partners Sunbird ® Software, ZPE Systems and RF Code—Power IQ ® for eConnect, Nodegrid Manager™ and Centerscape, respectively

TAA-compliant models for government procurement

Vision Award

eConnect was selected as the winner in the power category of FacilitiesNet’s second-annual Vision Awards. eConnect PDUs were recognized for their intelligent power management features and contribution to facility management tasks, particularly during a time when remote power management and control have become instrumental to daily operations. An added benefit to facilities managers, who are also responsible for delivering cooling and security, is that eConnect offers a single platform that combines all of these capabilities, thus reducing hardware and deployment costs, while simplifying monitoring and management.

For almost 30 years, CPI has successfully helped customers worldwide address their most pressing power management needs in the ICT industry, making continuous customer-centric improvements a top priority. To experience eConnect PDUs in complete detail, visit the CPI power page.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

