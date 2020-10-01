ICMA-RC Aims to Bring Participants’ Future into Focus During the Newly Expanded National Retirement Security Month

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October has been designated as National Retirement Security Month, expanding on the program that had previously been limited to a single week. This national effort encourages employees across the nation to think about ways to save for a successful financial future and achieve their retirement savings goals. As part of ICMA-RC’s support of National Retirement Security Month (NRSM), the company will once again offer engaging educational resources to help public sector employees plan for retirement.

This year’s campaign theme, “Bring Your Future into Focus,” emphasizes the need for participants to focus on what they need to do today to help plan for tomorrow, such as keeping a long-term perspective and growing their savings. Themes that will be explored include the following:

Market volatility

Cybersecurity

Savings strategies

Financial planning

Debt management

“We are thrilled that National Retirement Security Week has been extended to a full month, as it gives us a greater opportunity to engage our clients in a more dynamic way over a longer period of time,” said Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President of ICMA-RC. “Providing employees and plans sponsors with multiple ways to interact with us, including virtual and in-person meetings, as well as through videos, webinars, and interactive calculators, helps make the thought of planning for retirement a little less overwhelming.”

ICMA-RC encourages plan sponsors and participants to visit www.retirementmonth.org to view its NRSM tips, videos and other resources to help plan for a successful retirement.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

